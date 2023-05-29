ADVERTISEMENT

Police on the hunt for man who misbehaved with woman inside bus in Kannur

May 29, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KANNUR

When the woman brought the matter to the notice of bus staff, the man fled from the scene

The Hindu Bureau

The police took a suo motu case against a man who exhibited nudity inside a private bus operating on the Cherupuzha-Taliparamba route. The incident came to light after a woman shared her ordeal on social media along with a video of the man.

When the incident happened, the woman and the accused were the only passengers in the bus. The accused, who was sitting at the back of the vehicle, reportedly moved closer to the woman. Despite realising that his actions were being recorded, he reportedly continued without any hesitation.

When the woman brought the matter to the notice of the bus staff, who arrived later, the man managed to escape from the scene.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though a complaint was not registered by the woman, the police said that they have started an investigation into the incident. The police will record the statement of the woman, who is a Cherupuzha native. The police are examining CCTV footages as well.

Payyannur DySP K.E. Premachandran said that strong action will be taken against the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US