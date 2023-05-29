HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police on the hunt for man who misbehaved with woman inside bus in Kannur

When the woman brought the matter to the notice of bus staff, the man fled from the scene

May 29, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police took a suo motu case against a man who exhibited nudity inside a private bus operating on the Cherupuzha-Taliparamba route. The incident came to light after a woman shared her ordeal on social media along with a video of the man.

When the incident happened, the woman and the accused were the only passengers in the bus. The accused, who was sitting at the back of the vehicle, reportedly moved closer to the woman. Despite realising that his actions were being recorded, he reportedly continued without any hesitation.

When the woman brought the matter to the notice of the bus staff, who arrived later, the man managed to escape from the scene.

Though a complaint was not registered by the woman, the police said that they have started an investigation into the incident. The police will record the statement of the woman, who is a Cherupuzha native. The police are examining CCTV footages as well.

Payyannur DySP K.E. Premachandran said that strong action will be taken against the accused.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.