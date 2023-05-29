Police on the hunt for man who misbehaved with woman inside bus in Kannur

May 29, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KANNUR

The police took a suo motu case against a man who exhibited nudity inside a private bus operating on the Cherupuzha-Taliparamba route. The incident came to light after a woman shared her ordeal on social media along with a video of the man.

When the incident happened, the woman and the accused were the only passengers in the bus. The accused, who was sitting at the back of the vehicle, reportedly moved closer to the woman. Despite realising that his actions were being recorded, he reportedly continued without any hesitation.

When the woman brought the matter to the notice of the bus staff, who arrived later, the man managed to escape from the scene.

Though a complaint was not registered by the woman, the police said that they have started an investigation into the incident. The police will record the statement of the woman, who is a Cherupuzha native. The police are examining CCTV footages as well.

Payyannur DySP K.E. Premachandran said that strong action will be taken against the accused.