Police on standby for rescue and relief work

State Police Chief Anil Kant has put law enforcement on standby for rescue and relief work in the event of flooding and landslips.

The police headquarters said disaster management teams were on alert in police stations covering vulnerable localities. The police have requisitioned boats, earthmovers, diesel generators, tower lights and other rescue equipment for rapid deployment. It has alerted civil defence groups and the neighbourhood watch.

The Coastal Police were on full alert. The police have raised voluntary rescue boat teams comprising seafaring fishers for flood rescue if required. The police have also requisitioned lorries to move the boats and fishers to disaster-hit localities.

The police were continually monitoring water levels in lakes and rivers. They have dissuaded fishers from putting out to sea. Law enforcers have counselled against night travel through wooded and hilly localities.

They would coordinate with the Fire and Rescue Department and the Kerala State Electricity Board to remove uprooted trees and restore severed power lines.