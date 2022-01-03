Police on railway duty kick and assault train passenger

KANNUR

03 January 2022 11:43 IST

In yet another case of police brutality, a video clip has surfaced in which a train passanger, who was allegedly travelling without a valid tickets in a sleeper coach was kicked by a police personnel and forced to alight at Vadakara station.

The incident reportedly took place in a sleeper coach of the Maveli Express, after the train left Kannur.

The video footage was recorded by another passenger in the train when ASI Pramod along with another constable, who work at the Kannur police railway station, were on a routine check up and found the unidentified passenger sitting down in one of reserved sleeper compartment.

The passenger had a ticket for the unreserved compartment. He was trying to find the ticket in his bag when asked to produce it. However, without any provocation, the ASI suddenly started to kick the passenger on his chest with his boot and beat him.

Mr. Pramod was unavailable for any comment.

The police at the Kannur railway station said that the passenger was asked to leave the compartment following the direction of TTE.

The passenger was reportedly in an inebirated state according to the police. The police added that no case was registered against the passenger and that he was let off on humanitarian grounds.