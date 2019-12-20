Police on alert in northern districts

Fearing tension in the wake of the killing of two persons in police firing in Mangaluru during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday, the police and district administrations in north Malabar are on high alert to avert any law and order situation in the region.

Though there were protests in some parts of the region against the police firing, northern Kerala remained peaceful.

However, the police and the administration in Kasaragod are especially vigilant as the district borders of Mangaluru.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera declared an alert in the northern districts following the deaths.

Security measures, including police patrolling, have been intensified in Kasaragod. District Collector D. Sajith Babu said there was nothing to worry in the district and that people had the democratic right to carry out protest in a peaceful manner.

However, considering the tension and incidents of violence in the neighbouring State and in view of isolated incidents of violence in the district, steps had been taken to avert any escalation, he told The Hindu.

The police in the district have increased patrolling and also intensified vigilance in the borders as a precautionary measure.

KSRTC bus attacked

Two bike-borne persons threw stones at a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Mangaluru to Kasaragod near Manjeswaram on Thursday night. Bus driver N. Shibu, who suffered injuries to his shoulder, was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru.

Another KSRTC bus was damaged in stone-pelting near Manjeswaram Govind Pai Government College on Thursday evening.

In Kozhikode, the City Police have kept its striking force ready to quickly respond in case of any unexpected violence.

Station house officers in politically sensitive areas are on alert following a special directive issued by District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George . Day and night patrol will also be intensified in all public places covering bus stands, railway stations, and tourism spots.

No restrictions have been imposed on protest campaigns and demonstrations with prior permission in the city.

The police in Wayanad removed Kerala Students Union and Campus Front workers who blocked Karnataka RTC buses at Kalpetta and Mananthavady. The protests by Muslim organisations in the district were peaceful.

(With inputs from reporters in Kasaragod, Wayanad and Kozhikode)