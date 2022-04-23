Police officials take out cycle rally
Awareness drive against drug abuse
Kozhikode
The city chapter of the Kerala Police Association (KPA) organised a cycle rally in the city on Saturday as part of its campaign against drug abuse. Minister for Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry J. Chinchu Rani flagged off the event that drew the participation of 40 police officers. She said the support of Student Police Cadets should be explored more to intensify the fights against drug abuse. District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) A. Akbar administered the oath.
