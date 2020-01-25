Kerala

Police officers win medals for meritorious services

Ten officers of the Kerala Police have been selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

The medals will be presented on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday.

The recipients of the prestigious recognition from the State government are: K. Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police and Assistant Director, Kerala Police Academy; C.V. Pappachan, deputy commandant, India Reserve Battalion (IR), Thrissur; S. Madhusoodanan, deputy superintendent, SBCID, Pathanamthitta; S. Suresh Kumar, DySP, Changanassery; N. Rajan, DySP, VACB, Kottayam; K.C. Bhuvanendra Das, senior civil police officer, VACB, Alappuzha; K. Manoj Kumar, grade assistant sub-inspector, Kannur traffic police; L. Salomon, assistant commandant, IR Battalion, Thrissur; P. Ragesh, assistant sub-inspector, C-Branch; and K. Santhosh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, District Special Branch, Thrissur.

