Kerala

Police officer’s wife found dead at house

A police officer’s wife was found dead in their house at Ajanur in Kanhangad of Kasaragod district on Thursday night.

According to the police, the body of Praseetha, 32, wife of N.M. Ramesan of Payyanur Korom North, a civil police officer at the Chandera police station, was found hanging.

Though she was rushed to a hospital at Payyanur and later to the Kannur Medical College Hospital, she failed to respond to treatment and died later.

The Payyanur police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Praseetha is the daughter of K.M. Gopalan and Thangamani.

State’s helpline - 104; Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530; Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (Disha) - 1056.


