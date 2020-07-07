Police officers to visit houses

Thiruvananthapuram

07 July 2020 23:39 IST

To ensure those quarantined follow pandemic control protocol

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said senior police officers would call on citizens in quarantine at their homes to enquire about their welfare.

They would ensure that those quarantined followed pandemic control protocol and health officials and local body representatives monitored their progress closely. The inspection would be random and without prior notice.

Mr. Vijayan said the surprise inspections would focus more on urban areas and densely populated neighbourhoods.

Advertising

Advertising

Vigil in coastal areas

The risk of transmission was higher in city centres. He said coastal localities where people lived in clusters were highly vulnerable to COVID-19.The government could not allow crowding at harbours and fish landing centres. A super spread could happen at any moment if the public let drop their guard against the pandemic.

The use of face masks in the public and maintaining physical distance were the only tools available to combat the scourge in the absence of vaccines and other effective medication.

He said the public could stave-off oppressive “triple lockdowns” if they took some simple precautions. He said persons cured of the flu should remain indoors for at least a week. So should persons who had closely associated with them at home.

Mr. Vijayan warned the public against carelessly discarding used masks and other personal protection equipment. He said they should be disposed of scientifically.

The Chief Minister said the increase in infections among paramilitary forces was worrying. So far, 66 CISF jawans and 23 soldiers had contradicted the disease.

He criticised a hospital for not admitting a pregnant woman fearing she had COVID-19. He described the action as a crass violation of medical ethics and warned such offences would entail prosecution.

Migrants returning to Kerala should enter quarantine for 14 days. Their employees and labour contractors should ensure their welfare.