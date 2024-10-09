Police officers shifted after alleged assault on scribe at polytechnic college in Kannur

District Police Chief (Kannur City) R. Ajith Kumar has transferred five officers from the Mattanur police station following an incident in which a news reporter was allegedly assaulted while covering a student conflict during elections at the Mattanur Government Polytechnic College on October 4.

The transferred officers are senior civil police officer Shaji Kaitheri Kandi, civil police officers V.K. Sandeep Kumar, P. Vipin, C. Jinesh, and P. Ashwin. They have been reassigned to the Kannur City district headquarters pending an investigation into the incident.

The situation has sparked political tensions, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leadership in Mattanur demanding strict action against those responsible for the assault. Meanwhile, Youth Congress district vice president Farzeen Majeed condemned the action against the officers.

“The video footage clearly shows CPI(M) leaders intervening to release culprits detained by the Mattanur police, and yet, there has been no action against the assailants. This reflects the failure of the State administration,” Mr. Majeed said. He took strong exception to the punishment of officers who attempted to uphold the law.