Police officers lauded for selfless efforts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 February 2020 22:44 IST

Cash awards for Pathanapuram SHO M. Anwar and Konni civil police officer Subeek Raheem

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has lauded the selfless efforts of two police officers who made the Kerala Police proud by going beyond the call of their duties.

Pathanapuram station house officer M. Anwar and civil police officer Subeek Raheem, attached to the Konni police station, came in for rich plaudits for their service.

Mr. Anwar did not think twice before jumping into the Valathukara canal in Pathanapuram to retrieve a dead body after a few labourers had demanded ₹2,000 to get the job done. An autorickshaw driver Shafeeq also lent the officer a helping hand to bring the corpse to land.

Mr. Raheem has been credited for his noble gesture of helping an emaciated beggar whom he found lying on a street. After bathing him and providing him food, the civil police officer took him to an old-age home. Mr. Behera has announced rewards of ₹2,000 and ₹500 respectively for their efforts.