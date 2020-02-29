Kerala

Police officers lauded for selfless efforts

Cash awards for Pathanapuram SHO M. Anwar and Konni civil police officer Subeek Raheem

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has lauded the selfless efforts of two police officers who made the Kerala Police proud by going beyond the call of their duties.

Pathanapuram station house officer M. Anwar and civil police officer Subeek Raheem, attached to the Konni police station, came in for rich plaudits for their service.

Mr. Anwar did not think twice before jumping into the Valathukara canal in Pathanapuram to retrieve a dead body after a few labourers had demanded ₹2,000 to get the job done. An autorickshaw driver Shafeeq also lent the officer a helping hand to bring the corpse to land.

Mr. Raheem has been credited for his noble gesture of helping an emaciated beggar whom he found lying on a street. After bathing him and providing him food, the civil police officer took him to an old-age home. Mr. Behera has announced rewards of ₹2,000 and ₹500 respectively for their efforts.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 10:44:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/police-officers-lauded-for-selfless-efforts/article30952863.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY