Police officers in mufti to check people under observation

The police in mufti will come to the help of health authorities to ensure that no one gets out of their home and mingles with others during the home quarantine period suggested for them in view of the COVID-19 spread.

District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta said here that police officers in mufti would slap charges for deliberately spreading communicable diseases on those who move out of their homes during their observation period.

If anyone notices any such person roaming around after having been advised home quarantine after returning from abroad, they should inform ASHA workers in the neighbourhood or the Health authorities by contacting control rooms.

Sanitisers

The District Sanitation Mission and the District Information Office arranged sanitisers at the Collectorate for the public to ensure cleanliness. Sanitation Mission coordinator Benila Bruno inaugurated the programme the other day by handing over the sanitiser to Additional District Magistrate T. Vijayan and District Information Officer Priya K. Unnikrishnan.

The government has asked the public to exercise frequent handwashing.

Those suspected to have mingled with a COVID-19 patient should stay in quarantine for two weeks and those showing symptoms of the disease should stay in isolation for 28 days.