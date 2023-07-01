Police officers dismissed from service

July 01, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Police dismissed two police officers for their involvement in criminal cases and for violating service rules on Saturday.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) D. Shilpa issued the dismissal orders to civil police officers Vineeth and Kiran Kumar. They were undergoing suspension after being found to have been involved in a tiles business and illegal cash transactions. Besides, they were arrested recently for allegedly abducting a businessman in Poovachal. They are currently in judicial remand in the particular case.

