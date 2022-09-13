11 booked for assault on police officers at Vellarada

The Vellarada police on Monday booked 11 people in connection with the manhandling of two police officers at Karakonam on Sunday.

According to official sources, Vellarada grade sub-inspector Suresh and civil police officer Arun came under attack around 10 p.m. on Sunday when they responded to a call informing about an altercation between two groups during an Onam celebration.

The police officers were assaulted, their shirts torn, and lathis broken when they attempted to detain two people who were allegedly involved in the incident. Their friends who rushed to their aid heckled the policemen and roughed them up. Efforts were under way to nab those behind the incident, the police said.