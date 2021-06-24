Police officer’s article in CBI bulletin draws praise

Article described how DNA profiling helped identify the culprit in the rape case of a minor

Sajeev Manakkattupuzha, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the District Police Headquarters Unit in Pathanamthitta, has received appreciation from State Police Chief (SPC) Loknath Behera for his article that appeared in the quarterly bulletin of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The article pertained to a case registered by the Thiruvalla police in 2012 in which the investigators identified a person who had raped and impregnated a 14-year-old girl, through DNA profiling. The study, according to officials, is the first ever case from Pathanamthitta to have featured in the CBI bulletin.

By the time the girl’s parents found out about the rape, she was eight months pregnant. Following this, they lodged a complaint with the Thiruvalla police. The blood samples of the girl, the infant, and a man residing in the neighbourhood were collected. The DNA test, however, revealed that the girl had been sexually abused by her father.

10-year RI

During the trial, the girl changed her statements several times. After several dramatic twists and turns, the court accepted the DNA test result, citing the Nirbhaya case verdict, and awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to the girl’s father.

An official statement said the author had included in his study the basic principles of DNA fingerprinting and their applications to benefit investigators in rape cases. In recognition of the article, District Police Chief R. Nishantini sent a recommendation in this regard to the SPC.

Appreciating the effort put in by the officer to prepare the article, the SPC also issued a good service entry along with a cash reward of ₹1000 to the ASI.