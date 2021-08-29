Police officer who wrongly accused man, daughter of theft transferred

Eight-year-old girl, father wrongly accused of stealing mobile phone

The Kerala Police on Sunday transferred a woman police officer attached to the Pink Police who wrongly accused an eight-year-old girl and her father of stealing her mobile phone.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thiruvananthapuram Range, Sanjaykumar Gurudin issued the order transferring senior civil police officer Rejitha from the Pink Patrol under the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police to the Kollam City police. She will also undergo a 15-day behavioural training course.

The action came on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) P.K. Madhu on the incident that had taken place in full public view at Moonumukku, near Attingal, on Friday. The findings of separate probes undertaken by the Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy.SPs) of Attingal sub-division and the Special Branch formed the basis of his report.

Lapses in behaviour

The inquiry, which defended the actions of the officer to a large extent, found lapses in her behaviour. It observed that Ms. Rejitha had responded naturally when she had found that her phone had gone missing. While she was not found to have misbehaved or over-reacted, the probe noted that she should have properly ascertained the location of her mobile phone before questioning the father-daughter duo. Her actions had caused inconvenience to them and created a scene in public view.

Besides, the officer was also found to have erred by failing to apologise after finding that they had committed no offence. Mr. Gurudin’s order also stated that police personnel, especially those working under Pink Police patrol units, were expected to be courteous and humble in their interactions with the public.

However, Jayachandran from Thonnakkal who along with his daughter had been wrongly accused of the theft was unsatisfied with the disciplinary action. He said that he would petition the Chief Minister, State Police Chief and the Kerala State Human Rights Commission to get the woman police officer suspended for her action. He added that he intended to file a defamation suit.