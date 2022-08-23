Police officer transferred after argument with Minister

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 23, 2022 23:04 IST

Vattappara circle inspector (CI) D. Girilal was transferred to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday following an argument with Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil over a complaint that had been submitted by a woman in the latter’s constituency Nedumangad.

The action was reportedly taken “for misbehaviour” on the basis of a complaint from the Minister’s office. In a viral audio clip of the conversation, the duo could be heard arguing after Mr. Anil called the officer to enquire about a complaint lodged by a Karakulam native on Monday.

She had apparently accused her second husband of injuring her 11-year-old son a few days ago. While the Minister directed Mr. Girilal to adopt immediate action against the accused, he was incensed after the officer replied he would decide what was right and act accordingly.

This prompted Mr. Anil to caution him that he would be responsible for any adversity that could happen to the complainant or the victim.

The police registered a case soon after the controversy erupted and detained the accused from Nalanchira. He has been booked under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

