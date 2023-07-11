ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer suspended

July 11, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A senior officer of the Kerala Police Academy (KEPA), Thrissur, has been suspended for suspected irregularities in the purchase of puppies, dog food and medicines for dogs trained by the Kerala Police.

The Home Department suspended S.S. Suresh, the nodal officer of the State Dog Training School attached to KEPA, pending inquiry, following a probe undertaken by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB). The suspended officer is also the assistant commandant of the Kerala Armed Police – III Battalion.

The alleged financial misappropriation came to light after the officer issued orders to purchase puppies from States including Punjab and Rajasthan at rates much higher than the normal prices. He also issued clear directions to purchase dog food from a particular commercial enterprise in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The VACB also detected evidence of dishonest conduct after dog training camps were organised in places including Kuttikkanam that lacked adequate infrastructure, even while the existing facility at KEPA had the necessary facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US