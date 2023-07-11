Police officer suspended

July 11, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A senior officer of the Kerala Police Academy (KEPA), Thrissur, has been suspended for suspected irregularities in the purchase of puppies, dog food and medicines for dogs trained by the Kerala Police.

The Home Department suspended S.S. Suresh, the nodal officer of the State Dog Training School attached to KEPA, pending inquiry, following a probe undertaken by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB). The suspended officer is also the assistant commandant of the Kerala Armed Police – III Battalion.

The alleged financial misappropriation came to light after the officer issued orders to purchase puppies from States including Punjab and Rajasthan at rates much higher than the normal prices. He also issued clear directions to purchase dog food from a particular commercial enterprise in Thiruvananthapuram.

The VACB also detected evidence of dishonest conduct after dog training camps were organised in places including Kuttikkanam that lacked adequate infrastructure, even while the existing facility at KEPA had the necessary facilities.