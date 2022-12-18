Police officer suspended

December 18, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

A Grade Assistant Sub Inspector of police, who allegedly misbehaved with a woman at the Aranmula police station was suspended from service on Sunday . The officer was identified as Sajeef Khan, a native of Pathanapuram.

According to officials, Mr.Khan was suspended from service pending further inquiry based on a complaint lodged by a woman cleaning worker at the station. As per the complaint, the accused allegedly misbehaved with the woman on December 16.

Based on a complaint, a case has been lodged against the accused, who has since gone into hiding.