Police officer suspended for manhandling complainant

October 13, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A senior civil police officer attached to the Vanchiyoor police station has been suspended pending inquiry for manhandling a complainant a few days ago. The District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) has initiated a department inquiry against the officer Anish who has been accused of assaulting a person who called the police control room to report a scuffle.

The incident took place late October 9 after the complainant Saanish, a nursing assistant who hails from Kollam, reported a clash that purportedly took place at the Kavaradi junction near Pettah. A police team, which included the suspended officer, called Saanish to the alleged scene of crime and purportedly manhandled him.

Denial initially

Following the incident, Saanish petitioned the District Police Chief seeking action against the police officials. While the police initially denied the allegation and accused Saanish of behaving in an unruly manner, the emergence of a CCTV footage from the area put the police on the defensive. The Assistant Commissioner, Shanghumughom, has been tasked with conducting the inquiry.

