Police officer suspended for ‘flawed’ investigation into fund misappropriation case

October 21, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

A police officer who allegedly failed to properly investigate the Kathua-Unnao fund misappropriation case involving Muslim Youth League (MYL) national general secretary C.K. Subair and State general secretary P.K. Firoz was placed under suspension.

Action was initiated against Yusef Nadutharamel, inspector with the Kunnamangalam station, by District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Rajpal Meena on Thursday citing that the probe into the complaint was carried out in an inaccurate manner.

Recently, the Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had dismissed the police report citing lack of sufficient evidence against the two accused in the case. The report had claimed that the complaint was fabricated and politically motivated.

The complaint filed by a former functionary of the MYL was that the MYL national committee misappropriated crores of rupees collected to support the families of the victims of Kathua-Unnao rape cases. A few days ago, a summons had been issued against the accused by the Kunnamangalam court. The case would be considered again on February 9, 2024.

It was in February 2021 that the case regarding the suspected fund misappropriation was registered against the MYL leaders at the Kunnamangalam police station. They had been charged under Section 420 (punishment for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

