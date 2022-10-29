Kerala

Police officer suspended for assaulting woman in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar on October 29, 2022, suspended a police officer for allegedly manhandling a woman in Kattakada.

Suresh, who is attached to the Armed Reserve camp and worked as a driver at the Cantonment police station, was placed under suspension in connection with the incident that took place in a shop on October 27. The action was taken on the basis of a report submitted by District Police chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) D. Shilpa.

The officer has been accused of assaulting the complainant purportedly under the influence of alcohol while paying for certain items he had purchased.


