Police officer placed under suspension

Published - November 15, 2024 01:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police have placed under suspension a sub inspector who was accused of causing an accident allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The officer is B. Sreejith, attached to the Infopark police station. The disciplinary action followed the accident on Tuesday night. The car driven by the accused, allegedly in an inebriated state, collided with another car and two motorcycles near the Brahmapuram bridge along Infopark Road. A resident of Palakkad who works at Infopark was left injured in the accident.

The Special Branch reported the incident immediately thereafter following which an internal inquiry was conducted. Subsequently, a case was registered for rash driving and causing the accident.

