Police officer murder: four in custody

Four persons were taken into custody from near Thenmala in Kollam district on Sunday on suspicion of having links with the duo who had allegedly murdered special sub-inspector Wilson of the Tamil Nadu police in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border a few days ago.

The gang was apprehended jointly by the Kollam rural police and the Q-branch of the Tamil Nadu police from Palaruvi waterfalls.

The police have not divulged the identities of those in custody and have not ruled out links between the gang and the two suspects, Abdul Shameem and M. Thoufique. The gang was handed over to the Tamil Nadu police for interrogation.

CCTV visuals

Meanwhile, the police recovered a CCTV footage that purportedly showed the suspected duo walking in the Neyyattinkara town around 8 p.m., a little over an hour before the police officer was murdered near the Kerala border. While the clip suggested that they were in the Thiruvananthapuram district prior to the crime, the police were yet to ascertain the veracity of the clips.