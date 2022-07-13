Police officer injured in elephant attack

A civil police officer was injured in an elephant attack at Pothukal near Nilambur on Wednesday.

Sangeet, 30, who works at the Pothukal forest station on deputation from the Armed Reserve Camp in Kozhikode, was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. He was later shifted to a private hospital.

Sangeet was part of a forest team that arrived at Kodalipoyil, Pothukal, to manage a wild elephant that had terrorised the region on Wednesday morning.

When a pack of dogs provoked the elephant, the tusker charged at the forest team, which fired at the elephant using rubber bullets. Sangeet fell down while running for cover. The elephant whacked him with the trunk. He was rescued by his teammates. Sangeet sustained rib fractures in the incident.