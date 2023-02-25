HamberMenu
Police officer goes missing in Kottayam

February 25, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district police here on Saturday launched a probe to trace a civil police officer who went missing from the police quarters here during the day on Saturday.

Officials said the person, identified as Muhammad Basheer, a Civil Police Officer attached to the Kottayam East police station, had gone missing from morning. During a preliminary investigation, the police found that the person had reached the Kottayam railway station in the wee hours of the day. He is learned to have contacted his family from a pilgrimage centre in Tamil Nadu later in the day

Official sources said the person had been under severe mental duress owing to his duty obligations. A case has been registered.

