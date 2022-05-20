Police officer found hanging

In a suspected suicide bid, a police officer was found hanging in the police quarters in Palayam on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Binoy Raj, 47, of Vellayani. He was a grade assistant sub-inspector attached to the Armed Reserve camp. The body was found in the parking area around 8.30 p.m.

The circumstances that led to the death are unknown. He is survived by his wife and a son, both of whom used to reside with him at the quarters.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056).