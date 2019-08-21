Police officer found hanging at home

A Grade Assistant Sub Inspector attached to the Thadiyittaparambu police station was found hanging at his home at Kuttamassery, near Aluva, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as P.C. Babu, 48, was on medical leave. The body was spotted by his wife around 6 a.m. in a room in the ground floor of his two-storey ancestral house. Babu had joined Thadiyittaparambu police station nearly two years ago. Anil, a relative, said Babu had in the past hinted at work pressure without elaborating.

The police have registered a case for unnatural death invoking Section 174 of CrPC.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has asked the Ernakulam Range DIG to look into the circumstances that led to the death of the officer. Further, the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) has been asked to hand over the probe to the District Crime Branch Dy.SP.

Babu’s wife Chandralekha and son Kiran were at home at the time of the incident. Though his parents used to stay with him they had gone to his sister’s house recently. “His daughter Karthika was also staying at his sister’s place to pursue studies,” V.V. Manmadhan, Kuttamassery ward member, said.

The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination at the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

Suicide prevention helpline: Disha. Tel: 1056, 0471-2552056