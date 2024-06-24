Police officer found dead in quarters

A civil police officer was found to have allegedly died by suicide in the police quarters in Poonthura on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Madanakumar of Parasuvaikkal near Parassala, who was attached to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (North). He has been residing alone in the police quarters for over five months.

The corpse, suspected to be nearly two days old, was found to be hanging from the ceiling. The police are yet to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death.

The incident comes at a time when Kerala Police have been witnessing a worrying spurt in the number of suicide cases. Since 2019, 81 police officers have died by suicide, prompting the authorities to initiate steps to help personnel facing mental trauma.

A few days ago, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission ordered an inquiry into the alarming trend.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)