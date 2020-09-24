Kerala

Police officer exonerated of all charges

The government has exonerated Jacob Job, former Thrissur City Police Commissioner, from all charges levelled against him in connection with the Chandrabose murder case on the basis of an inquiry report.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, all disciplinary actions against the officer were dropped as there was no corroborative evidence in the inquiry report. The charges levelled against him was that he had attempted to scuttle the investigation in favour of Mohammed Nisham, the accused in the Chandrabose murder case.

The government also regularised his period of suspension from February 28, 2015, to March 18, 2016, as duty for all purposes, including pay and allowance.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2020 5:20:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/police-officer-exonerated-of-all-charges/article32686209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story