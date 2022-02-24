Police officer dismissed from service

A civil police officer attached to the Karimannur police station was dismissed from service for allegedly leaking out details of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh/ Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in the district to a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader through the official domain. The officer was identified as Anas P.K.

Last month, a show-cause notice was issued to him to explain reasons for not dismissing him from service. According to police sources, his reply was not satisfactory and he was terminated from service. Idukki Police Chief R. Karuppaswami issued the termination notice to him.

The issue came to light on December 3 when a staff of a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation was brutally attacked by SDPI workers while travelling on a bus for sharing a religious item on social media.

The police arrested four SDPI workers in this connection. From the phone of one of the arrested, identified as Shanavas, it was found that Anas had sent him officially collected details of local RSS/ BJP leaders.

The police said an internal inquiry revealed that the accused and the civil police officer were friends for over eleven years. After a preliminary inquiry, Anas was transferred to the district police headquarters at Painavu, pending further inquiry. After that he was suspended from service.