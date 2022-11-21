Police officer booked in ₹1 crore cheating case

November 21, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST

The Nedumangad police booked a police officer for allegedly defrauding a person of nearly ₹1 crore after providing false promises of investing the amount in the share market. The case was registered against Ravisankar, a civil police officer attached to the Ottappalam police station on the basis of a complaint by Pazhakutty native Muraleedharan. He accused the officer of duping him by claiming to have established a share broking office in Kallampara in Nedumangad and promising to fetch him profits by investing in the share market. The complainant paid an amount of over ₹99 lakh in various installments between June 2020 and December 2020. He decided to approach the police after the accused refused to return his deposit. Similar complaints were received by the Pangode police station. The police booked Ravisankar under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. He is believed to be absconding after having gone on medical leave in Ottappalam, sources said.