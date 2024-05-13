GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police officer assaulted, six arrested in Kazhakuttom

Published - May 13, 2024 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kazhakuttom police have arrested six persons in connection with the assault of a civil police officer during a clash that broke out at a temple festival late Sunday.

Chithara native Riyas, a civil police officer attached to the Armed Reserve camp, sustained head injuries after being manhandled by an unruly crowd.

The incident occurred when a group of policemen attempted to disperse a huge crowd that had gathered to participate in a temple festival at Ambalathinkara on its concluding day. Riyas was allegedly attacked using iron bars by some people who refused to leave the temple premises.

The police have arrested Kazhakuttom natives Vivek, Sanil, Deepu, Vidhyadharan, Sajith and Ajith. A case was registered against 10 identifiable persons for attempted murder.

In a related incident, a car belonging to a group that had come to attend the festival was found gutted during the wee hours of Monday. The vehicle had been parked near the temple.

A few locals had engaged in an altercation with the passengers of the car after accusing them of driving recklessly. The police are yet to ascertain whether both the incidents were connected. A fire force team from Kazhakuttom managed to douse the fire before it could spread to two transformers close by.

