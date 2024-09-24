Policeman arrested on charge of assaulting woman staff at Bevco outlet

A policeman accused of trying to flee with a liquor bottle without paying for it from a Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlet and sexually harassing a woman staff was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

K.K. Gopy, 52, a driver at the Kalamassery Armed Reserve camp, was arrested by the Kunnathunadu police on Sunday around 9 p.m. The alleged incident took place at the Bevco outlet at Pulinchodu near Pattimattom on Sunday around 11 a.m.

According to a staff at the outlet, Gopy bought a bottle but when asked to pay, he hurled expletives at the woman in the cash counter. He then ran out only to be chased down by a male staff at the outlet and other customers. Though the bottle was recovered, he reportedly gave them the slip.

“He was known to us. He had misplaced his wallet and mobile phone at the outlet the day before Onam. He was waiting to collect his belongings when we came to open the outlet on the morning after Onam,” the staff said.

Following a complaint lodged by Bevco staff, the Kunnathunadu police registered a case against Gopy. He was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 32 (acts of assault or use of criminal force against women with the intent or likelihood of outraging their modesty), 75(1)(i) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), 79 (insult a woman’s modesty, including verbal insults, inappropriate gestures or objects, and privacy invasions), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act Section 3(1) (commits mischief by damaging public property).