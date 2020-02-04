Kerala

Police need to be sensitised to citizens’ rights: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has observed that it is high time the police were sensitised to the rights of citizens and trained to deal with complainants, accused, witnesses, and lawyers.

Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar made the observation while quashing a criminal case registered against a lawyer from Kalpetta for trying to converse with an imprisoned accused in a drug case after allegedly pushing down an escorting woman constable. The lawyer was charged under Sections 341(wrongful restraint) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duties) of the Indian Penal Code. The court said it did not approve of the conduct of the lawyer in chasing the accused to converse with her.

