Police nab one person with 210kg of ganja

Two youths held with MDMA near Kilimanoor

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police unearthed a massive cache of 210 kg of ganja from a house that served as an illegal godown for narcotics substances in Venjaramoodu on Saturday. One person has been arrested in the case.

The Venjaramoodu police identified the accused as Kishore, 39, of Konniyoor in Poovachal. He was caught by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) of the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police during the raid conducted in a house rented by him in Thandrampoika during the wee hours of the day. Notably, the house is located close to the Venjaramoodu police station.

According to the police, Kishore used the house for storing and supplying the contraband. The law enforcers were tipped off by local residents who sensed something amiss. Several drug abusers and peddlers used to frequent the house especially during the late hours. Kishore has been placed under surveillance for nearly a week.

During the raid, the police recovered 33 packets of ganja, ₹67,000 in cash, numerous plastic packets that were purportedly meant to supply the contraband, and an electronic weighing machine. The accused used to allegedly supply the drugs among school and college students.

The police team was led by District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) Divya V. Gopinath, Narcotics DySP V.T. Rasith, and Attingal DySP Suneesh Babu. Efforts are under way to nab the other racketeers and the source of the contraband.

In another case, Excise officials arrested two youths with alleged possession of 100 mg of synthetic drug MDMA near Kilimanoor.

Those arrested were identified as Harikrishnan and Sooraj of Kilimanoor. A motorcycle has also been confiscated.