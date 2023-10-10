Police nab members of rival gangs in Kozhikode after petrol bomb hurled at vehicle

October 10, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

A team involving the Medical College police and a special action group nabbed 13 persons who were members of two rival gangs involved in many criminal cases in the district.

The latest in their list of crimes was the alleged hurling of a petrol bomb at a four-wheeler on the premises of the Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, these gangs have been operating in around the Poovattuparamba area. A dispute allegedly arose between them, and they came to blows carrying weapons late on Monday night. Some members of one of the gangs were injured in the incident. They were taken to the medical college hospital subsequently on a four-wheeler for medical treatment.

Members of the other gang allegedly chased them in a vehicle and hurled a petrol bomb at the four-wheeler in the early hours of Tuesday. The police said that those in the four-wheeler had a narrow escape.

