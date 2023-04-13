Police nab history-sheeter

April 13, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Vanchiyoor police on Thursday arrested a history-sheeter who was allegedly involved in several burglary cases in the city.

The police identified the accused as Bahuleyan alias Spider-Man Bahuleyan, 54. He is known to don the outfit resembling the masked fictional character Spider-Man while orchestrating his crimes.

He has been accused of burgling as many as 12 houses in various places including Vanchiyoor, Medical College and Pappanamcode. He is suspected to have been involved in nearly 200 such cases across the State.

He was caught after an alleged burglary bid in Vellayani. He is known to have served a jail term recently. He has three pending cases registered against him in Vanchiyoor police station.