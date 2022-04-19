Police nab ganja gang after chase

They tried to escaped in a car after their vehicle met with an accident

The police on Tuesday chased down a ganja gang that escaped in another car after an accident at Venginissery in Thrissur district on Tuesday morning.

Four passengers in a car abandoned the vehicle and went in another car that was following them after it rammed a lorry at Venginissery.

The police grew suspicious on finding a sword in the abandoned car. They failed to identify the passengers as many CCTV cameras in the vicinity were damaged due to heavy lightning in recent days.

While searches were on for the car in which the four passengers escaped, the police got a tip-off that they were part of a ganja gang. Some local people reported that they found the car at Cherpu and nearby places.

The police formed five teams to trace the gang. During the search, the Kattur police spotted a Ford Ecosport car in which the passengers from the abandoned car allegedly escaped.

A chase followed. The car rammed a police jeep that tried to stop it by blocking the road at Chovvur. The front section of both the vehicles were damaged.

The police took three persons from the car into custody. They also chased down two persons, who tried to escape, from Cherpu. Two persons who were injured in the accident were hospitalised. There were ganja and weapons in the car, according to the police.

It is reported that the arrested were from Kottayam. The abandoned car was registered in the name of a person from Kollam.