Police, MVD to check drug abuse among private bus staff in Kozhikode

The police and the Motor Vehicles department are planning a crackdown on private bus staff in Kozhikode to check drug abuse among them. Several incidents of violence among private bus staff were reported recently in the city and drug abuse has been identified as the primary reason for the violent behaviour.

A couple of weeks ago, a private bus driver was attacked using a jack lever by another bus driver during an altercation at the mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode over time slots assigned to their buses. “There is less than a five-minute difference between buses plying in the same route. A slight delay by one may affect patronage in another. This often results in competition between the buses, rash driving and sometimes accidents,” said G. Gopakumar, Station House Officer at Kasaba police station.

Rampant use of drugs by bus drivers has also been reported, putting passengers at risk. “The drug abuse is affecting their cognitive abilities, adding to their criminal mentality, resulting in rash behaviour,” said Mr. Gopakumar.

The Kasaba police had convened a meeting of bus owners and trade unions to discuss the issue. The police have said that stringent action will be taken against bus drivers if they were found with drugs. “Possession of drugs is a non-bailable offence. If these drivers or cleaners are found guilty in one case, they cannot rejoin duty without furnishing an affidavit before the Regional Transport Officer. Repeated offenders may lose their licence,” said Mr. Gopakumar.

He said the police, with the help of the MVD, was planning to conduct inspections at bus stands to check the use of drugs among the bus staff.

