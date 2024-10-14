Police, MVD launch initiative to decongest key NH corridor

The Traffic police and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) have started efforts to decongest the Aluva-Edappally-Aroor NH corridor and create signal-free junctions on the stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

This follows a joint initiative launched earlier this month by the two agencies to improve traffic flow along the Aryas Junction-HMT Junction-TVS Junction stretch in Kalamassery, where traffic congestion was severe during peak hours. The congestion was caused by vehicles travelling along the Edappally-Aluva NH 544 corridor competing for space with those converging at HMT Junction from the Seaport-Airport Road.

A senior MVD official said that the traffic reform had reduced congestion on the stretch, where traffic snarls used to sometimes extend all the way to Muttom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is because the number of points where vehicles crossed or merged has decreased from 17 to three, helping motorists save time and fuel,” he added.

Buses and other vehicles can now save about seven minutes per trip, thanks to over two months of observations by the MVD and the Traffic police. The improvement was facilitated by the initiative and follow-up from Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve and the Kalamassery municipality. A similar effort is under way to decongest all junctions along the stretch and the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass.

A senior police official expressed satisfaction with the traffic reforms around HMT Junction. He said efforts would be made to widen free-left turns on the bypass and pave them with blocks.

“Motorists must avoid parking on the NH and congested roads branching off from the stretch, or they will face penalties. An average of 31 cars, each with a single occupant, pass through the junctions daily. They could park at Kochi metro’s Aluva station, use discounted ticket options, and take the metro to their destinations. Others could divert from Kalamassery and use the Container Road to reach areas away from the metro corridor,” he added.

Obstructive parking on the stretch has long caused traffic snarls, impacting commuters, including those travelling to the Kochi airport, said Santosh Thannikkat, a resident of Aluva and the campaign coordinator of ‘CyKochi-for Safe Cycling Paths.’ “This can lead to accidents. The MVD needs to take strict action, and civic agencies should contribute to the ‘Liveable Kochi’ initiative by ensuring that parked vehicles do not obstruct the highway’s slow lanes,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.