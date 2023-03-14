Police make third arrest in Alappuzha fake currency case

March 14, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A third person has been arrested in a case related to the seizure of counterfeit Indian currency notes from Alappuzha last month. The Alappuzha South police on Tuesday identified the accused as Anilkumar (48) of Pallana in Alappuzha.

Earlier, the police arrested M. Jishamol (39), an Agriculture department official, and Suresh Babu (50) of Chingoli, near Haripad, in connection with the case. Ms. Jishamol was arrested after a staff member of a shop at Iron Bridge tried to deposit seven counterfeit currency notes of ₹500 denomination at the Convent Square branch of Federal Bank on February 23. After the bank authorities filed a police complaint, the investigators traced the origin of the fake notes to Ms. Jishamol.

The police said they were investigating whether more people were involved in the case.