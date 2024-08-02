Police make extensive traffic and security arrangements ahead of Karkida Vavu Bali

The Ernakulam Rural police have made extensive traffic regulations and taken steps to maintain law and order in view of Karkida Vavu Bali in Aluva on Saturday.

Vehicles headed to Aluva Manappuram should proceed along Seminaripady Road and Paravur Kavala Manappuram Road. Vehicles heading back from Manappuram would be allowed through Paravur Kavala Manappuram Road alone.

Vehicles, including two-wheelers, will not be allowed through Manappuram Road from Thottakkattukara. One-way would be imposed on Paravur Kavala Manappuram Road owing to the narrowness of the ‘Y’ Junction. Vehicles headed from the Manappuram parking ground should take the left from Transformer Junction to enter Paravoor Kavala Road through GCDA Road.

No vehicular movement, except two-wheelers, will be allowed between Pump Junction and Bank Junction from the early hours of Saturday. Up to light medium vehicles could be parked along Pankajam Road, Civil Station Road, Good Shed ground, Jeevas School ground, and Sivagiri School ground (opposite Adwaithasramam). Vehicles about to be parked should enter through Grand Junction.

Those coming for Vavu Bali along the national highway from Ernakulam, North Paravur, and Angamaly may park their vehicles at Paravur Kavala and the driving school ground near Seminaripady.

In the event of a traffic logjam at Pump Junction on Saturday morning, vehicles headed to town from the national highway may divert through Pulinchodu.

Besides, the police have put in place extensive crowd control measures. Movement to Aluva Manappuram through the bridge from near Aluva Palace will be completely banned. People headed to Manappuram would be allowed only on foot along Thottakkattukara-Manappuram Road.

People should approach the platforms for offering Bali at Manappuram through the entrance along GCDA south end and Althara Junction. After offering Bali, they should proceed along Devaswom mess hall to the makeshift temple and then proceed back along GCDA south end.

None will be allowed to venture into the Periyar considering the high water level. No vendors would be allowed within 50-metre radius of the temple at Manappuram. The police and fire force teams will patrol along the bath ghats and the river. Adequate ambulances and medical teams would be deployed.

Special teams have been formed for keeping an eye on habitual offenders and for controlling rush at the Aluva railway station. Important junctions and places will be under constant surveillance through CCTV cameras. Besides, police personnel will be deployed in watch towers round-the-clock.

