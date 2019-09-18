Police mainour rooms go smart

The District Police Authority here has launched an innovative project to modernise the mainour rooms where stolen articles seized by the police are being kept.

The project involves making the mainour room attached to various police stations smart, using QR Codes, says G.Jaidev, District Police Chief.

Great help

Mr Jaidev said such a scientific stocking of the mainours at police stations would be of great help to the law enforcing agency as it facilitated systematic presentation of mainours and other documents before the courts during the trial.

The project was first implemented at the Kodumon Police Station on an experimental basis. It was extended to the Pathanamthitta Police Station too and the State Police Chief Loknath Behra officially inaugurated it during his visit to the district on August 31.

Mr Behra was all praise for the District Police Authority for successfully launching such an innovative and challenging concept of smart mainour rooms.

Cyber cell support

Mr Jaidev said the ‘smart mainour room’ project has been implemented with the technical support from experts attached to the District Cyber Cell.

With this, all details regarding a case can be made available by simply scanning the QR Code affixed on a particular mainour using a smart phone, he said.

The project would be extended to all police stations in Pathanamthitta district in a phased manner, Mr Jaidev said.