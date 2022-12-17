Police, lawyers accuse each other of assault at Vanchiyoor court premises

December 17, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

It is claimed that the incident is related to the arrest of a person by the Valiyathura police

The Hindu Bureau

The police and the advocates’ fraternity locked horns at the Vanchiyoor court complex here on Saturday, with both sides levelling allegations of assault against each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valiyathura sub-inspector Aleena Cyrus initially submitted a complaint before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 11 here alleging that she was heckled and abuses were hurled at her by a group of lawyers on the court premises. The incident, she claimed, was related to the arrest of a person by the Valiyathura police.

However, the advocates submitted complaints against Ms. Cyrus before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court as well as the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City). Serena, an advocate, accused the officer of assaulting her when she had approached the police to obtain bail for an accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US