Police, lawyers accuse each other of assault at Vanchiyoor court premises

December 17, 2022 - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The police and the advocates’ fraternity locked horns at the Vanchiyoor court complex here on Saturday, with both sides levelling allegations of assault against each other.

Valiyathura sub-inspector Aleena Cyrus initially submitted a complaint before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 11 here alleging that she was heckled and abuses were hurled at her by a group of lawyers on the court premises. The incident, she claimed, was related to the arrest of a person by the Valiyathura police.

However, the advocates submitted complaints against Ms. Cyrus before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court as well as the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City). Serena, an advocate, accused the officer of assaulting her when she had approached the police to obtain bail for an accused.