Police launch probe into woman’s death in Kannur

December 12, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the death of a 26-year-old woman from Pettipalam, whose body was found in a well at Chokli, Kannur, on Monday.

The body of Shafna, wife of Riyas and mother to a four-year-old daughter, was discovered in the well at her husband’s house.

On previous day of the incident, Shafna had returned after visiting the Peringathur Expo with her husband. However, she went missing around 7 a.m. the next day. Her body was later found in the well.

A blood-stained knife was found in the bathroom near the well, raising suspicion of potential foul play. The initial inquest report revealed injuries on the neck and wrists of the deceased.

After Shafna’s relatives lodged a complaint, the police officially registered a case of unnatural death. The body was shifted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital for a comprehensive post-mortem, and the forensic surgeon’s report is expected to shed light on the circumstances leading to Shafna’s death.

