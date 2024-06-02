Police launch probe into temple burglary

The Thiruvallam police have commenced investigation into a burglary reported from a temple at Karinkadamugal during the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the police, several articles including over 30 lanterns and other bronze and silver items were found to have been stolen at Sree Dharma Sastha Temple. In addition, around ₹60,000 has been reported to be missing. A storeroom and a temple office were found to have been broken open by the staff.

Fingerprint experts and a dog squad were brought to the temple premises as part of the investigation.

