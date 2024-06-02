ADVERTISEMENT

Police launch probe into temple burglary

Published - June 02, 2024 12:28 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvallam police have commenced investigation into a burglary reported from a temple at Karinkadamugal during the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the police, several articles including over 30 lanterns and other bronze and silver items were found to have been stolen at Sree Dharma Sastha Temple. In addition, around ₹60,000 has been reported to be missing. A storeroom and a temple office were found to have been broken open by the staff.

Fingerprint experts and a dog squad were brought to the temple premises as part of the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US